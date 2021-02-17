MARKET NEWS

Buy Advanced Enzyme Technologies; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Advanced Enzyme Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated February 16, 2021.

February 17, 2021 / 04:32 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Advanced Enzyme Technologies


Q3 revenues grew 23.0% YoY to Rs 137.7 crore on the back of 34.9% YoY growth in human healthcare (HC) segment to Rs 108.9 crore. Animal HC saw a decline of 29.5% YoY to Rs 10.5 crore whereas industrial processing segment grew 12.3% YoY to Rs 18.3 crore. EBITDA margins expanded 97 bps YoY to 48.2% with lower employee & other expenditure being partly offset by lower gross margins. Hence, EBITDA grew 25.6% YoY to Rs 66.4 crore. PAT grew 28.2% YoY to Rs 43.1 crore in-line with operational performance.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 480 (earlier Rs 425) based on 25x FY23E EPS of Rs 19.2.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Advanced Enzyme Technologies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 17, 2021 04:32 pm

