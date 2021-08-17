MARKET NEWS

Buy Advanced Enzyme Technologies; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Advanced Enzyme Technologies has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 480 in its research report dated August 12, 2021.

Broker Research
August 17, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
ICICI Direct's research report on Advanced Enzyme Technologies


Advanced Enzyme Technologies (AET) is a focused, research driven Indian enzymes company with a product basket of 400+ proprietary products developed from 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics. The business is divided into three segments - 1) human healthcare, 2) animal healthcare & 3) industrial processing business It has seven manufacturing & six R&D facilities, which consist of three integrated fermentations, recovery & formulation facilities, one extraction and recovery facility and one satellite blending, mixing & formulation facility


Outlook


We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value AET at Rs 480 i.e. 26x P/E on FY23E EPS.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

#Advanced Enzyme Technologies #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 17, 2021 07:35 pm

