Buy Advanced Enzyme Technologies; target of Rs 480: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct's research report on Advanced Enzyme Technologies

Advanced Enzyme Technologies (AET) is a focused, research driven Indian enzymes company with a product basket of 400+ proprietary products developed from 68 indigenous enzymes and probiotics. The business is divided into three segments - 1) human healthcare, 2) animal healthcare & 3) industrial processing business It has seven manufacturing & six R&D facilities, which consist of three integrated fermentations, recovery & formulation facilities, one extraction and recovery facility and one satellite blending, mixing & formulation facility

Outlook

We retain our BUY rating on the stock We value AET at Rs 480 i.e. 26x P/E on FY23E EPS.

