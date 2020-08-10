Buy Aditya ﻿Birla Nuvo June Futures﻿, sell Asian Paints: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are stocks that are actually showing good volume on the upside. I would recommend Aditya Birla Nuvo June Futures. Buy it with a stop loss below Rs 1,764; Rs 1,798-1,810 on the upside, that is a possibility. Throughout Rs 1,760 to about Rs 1,780, it attracted a lot of buying in the futures."

"I would like to sell Asian Paints at current level or on a minor upswing up to say Rs 1,142 kind of levels. I will put a stop loss at Rs 1,152. Rs 1,130 and Rs 1,119 would be the two targets. Asian Paints has been constantly falling during the day," he added.