Buy Aditya ﻿Birla Nuvo June Futures﻿, sell Asian Paints: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com suggests buying Aditya Birla Nuvo June Futures and can sell Asian Paints.
Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are stocks that are actually showing good volume on the upside. I would recommend Aditya Birla Nuvo June Futures. Buy it with a stop loss below Rs 1,764; Rs 1,798-1,810 on the upside, that is a possibility. Throughout Rs 1,760 to about Rs 1,780, it attracted a lot of buying in the futures.""I would like to sell Asian Paints at current level or on a minor upswing up to say Rs 1,142 kind of levels. I will put a stop loss at Rs 1,152. Rs 1,130 and Rs 1,119 would be the two targets. Asian Paints has been constantly falling during the day," he added.
First Published on Jun 27, 2017 03:21 pm