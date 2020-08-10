172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|buy-aditya-birla-nuvo-june-futures-sell-asian-paints-rajat-bose-2312871.html!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Financial Freedom Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and grab benefits worth ₹15,000/-
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Aug 10, 2020 06:09 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Buy Aditya ﻿Birla Nuvo June Futures﻿, sell Asian Paints: Rajat Bose

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com suggests buying Aditya ﻿Birla Nuvo June Futures﻿ and can sell Asian Paints.

Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com told CNBC-TV18, "There are stocks that are actually showing good volume on the upside. I would recommend Aditya Birla Nuvo June Futures. Buy it with a stop loss below Rs 1,764; Rs 1,798-1,810 on the upside, that is a possibility. Throughout Rs 1,760 to about Rs 1,780, it attracted a lot of buying in the futures."

"I would like to sell Asian Paints at current level or on a minor upswing up to say Rs 1,142 kind of levels. I will put a stop loss at Rs 1,152. Rs 1,130 and Rs 1,119 would be the two targets. Asian Paints has been constantly falling during the day," he added.
First Published on Jun 27, 2017 03:21 pm

tags #Aditya ﻿Birla Nuvo #Asian Paints #Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.