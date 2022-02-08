MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Buy Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail; target of Rs 360: ICICI Direct

    ICICI Direct is bullish on Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 360 in its research report dated February 07, 2021.

    Broker Research
    February 08, 2022 / 05:43 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    ICICI Direct's research report on Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail


    ABFRL combines Madura’s portfolio of leading power brands (Allen Solly, Van Heusen, Louis Philippe and Peter England) with Pantaloons’ forte of largest value fashion retailer. The company has a robust distribution network having, 2874 brand stores along with 342 Pantaloons stores ABFRL has charted out growth strategies to become a ~US$2.8 billion entity (Rs 21000 crore) by FY26E, translating to 15% CAGR in FY20-26E It has enhanced focus on ethnic wear (through its recent acquisitions)


    Outlook


    ABFRL has strengthened its b/s through recent equity infusion and strong cashflows, which led to the company being net cash surplus (vs. net debt of Rs 2500 crore). We remain structurally positive and maintain BUY rating on the stock We value ABFRL at Rs 360 i.e. 2.5x FY24E EV/sales.


    More Info on Trent

    Close

    Related stories


    At 14:41 hrs Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail was quoting at Rs 288.15, down Rs 2.75, or 0.95 percent.


    It has touched an intraday high of Rs 294.00 and an intraday low of Rs 284.50.


    It was trading with volumes of 103,068 shares, compared to its thirty day average of 195,821 shares, a decrease of -47.37 percent.


    In the previous trading session, the share closed down 1.49 percent or Rs 4.40 at Rs 290.90.


    The share touched its 52-week high Rs 318.55 and 52-week low Rs 161.10 on 18 January, 2022 and 17 February, 2021, respectively.


    Currently, it is trading 9.54 percent below its 52-week high and 78.86 percent above its 52-week low.


    Market capitalisation stands at Rs 25,735.88 crore.


    For all recommendations report, click here


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Read More Read More

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
    first published: Feb 8, 2022 05:43 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.