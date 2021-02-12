Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 140: Motilal Oswal

live bse live

Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital

PAT grew 15% YoY to INR2.9b in 3QFY21, led by healthy performance in the HFC and AMC segments. However, the same was offset by muted performance in the NBFC segment. In 9MFY21, PAT has been largely flat at INR7.5b. The Lending business witnessed healthy business recovery with total disbursements (including HFC) jumping 18% YoY to INR51b. The company restructured 1.9% of its loan book (including Housing Finance).

Outlook

We expect consolidated PAT to grow at 26% CAGR over FY20-23E (off a lower base). As most business segments have gained scale and are highly profitable, there could be value-unlocking opportunities in the medium term. Buy with a TP of INR140 (FY23E SoTP-based).

