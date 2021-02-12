MARKET NEWS

Buy Aditya Birla Capital; target of Rs 140: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal is bullish on Aditya Birla Capital has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 140 in its research report dated February 06, 2021.

February 12, 2021 / 03:46 PM IST
 
 
Motilal Oswal's research report on Aditya Birla Capital


PAT grew 15% YoY to INR2.9b in 3QFY21, led by healthy performance in the HFC and AMC segments. However, the same was offset by muted performance in the NBFC segment. In 9MFY21, PAT has been largely flat at INR7.5b.  The Lending business witnessed healthy business recovery with total disbursements (including HFC) jumping 18% YoY to INR51b. The company restructured 1.9% of its loan book (including Housing Finance).


Outlook


We expect consolidated PAT to grow at 26% CAGR over FY20-23E (off a lower base). As most business segments have gained scale and are highly profitable, there could be value-unlocking opportunities in the medium term. Buy with a TP of INR140 (FY23E SoTP-based).


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aditya Birla Capital #Buy #Motilal Oswal #Recommendations
first published: Feb 12, 2021 03:46 pm

