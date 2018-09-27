Buy ACC, target Rs 1661: Rupak De

Bonanza Portfolio

On the daily chart, ACC has moved above a falling trendline which suggests reversal of the previous downtrend. The downwards consolidation got reversed by a sudden rise in price. The daily RSI (14) is in a bullish crossover and is rising.

Traders can accumulate the stock in the range of Rs 1575-1585 for the target of Rs 1661 with a stop loss below Rs 1534.

: The author is a Technical Research Analyst at Bonanza Portfolio Ltd. The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on Moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.