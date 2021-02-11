MARKET NEWS

Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 19425: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Abbott India has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 19425 in its research report dated February 09, 2021.

February 11, 2021 / 03:13 PM IST
Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India


Abbot reported a soft performance for the quarter reflecting the underperformance of acute therapies, while the earnings missed estimates. Abbott’s topline is expected to grow in double digits, backed by strong performance of its power brands and a sturdy new product pipeline. Better growth prospects backed by a revival in the acute therapies, a strong balance sheet position because of debt-free status and moderate capex coupled with healthy operating cash flows are the key positives.


Outlook


We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock of Abbot India Limited (Abbott) with an unchanged PT of Rs 19425.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Abbott India #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 11, 2021 03:13 pm

