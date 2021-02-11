Buy Abbott India; target of Rs 19425: Sharekhan

buy_27632668

Sharekhan's research report on Abbott India

Abbot reported a soft performance for the quarter reflecting the underperformance of acute therapies, while the earnings missed estimates. Abbott’s topline is expected to grow in double digits, backed by strong performance of its power brands and a sturdy new product pipeline. Better growth prospects backed by a revival in the acute therapies, a strong balance sheet position because of debt-free status and moderate capex coupled with healthy operating cash flows are the key positives.

Outlook

We retain our Buy recommendation on the stock of Abbot India Limited (Abbott) with an unchanged PT of Rs 19425.

