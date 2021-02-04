MARKET NEWS

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1340: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1340 in its research report dated January 31, 2021.

February 04, 2021 / 05:24 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Aarti Industries


Aarti Industries’ Q3FY21 revenues grew 9.5% YoY to Rs 1186.8 crore, mainly due to 31.8% growth in pharma segment to Rs 232.2 crore. Speciality chemical revenues grew 3.5% YoY to Rs 1078.8 crore, lower than I-direct estimates of Rs 1162.7 crore. EBITDA margins improved 55 bps YoY, 233 bps QoQ to 24%. Improvement in gross margins by 303 bps YoY, 339 bps QoQ was partially offset by increase in other expenditure. EBITDA grew 12.1% YoY to Rs 285 crore. PAT grew 18.2% YoY to Rs 165.3 crore. Delta vis-à-vis EBITDA was mainly due to lower interest cost.


Outlook


We maintain BUY with a TP of Rs 1340 (22x of FY23E EPS of Rs 56.1) vs. earlier target price of Rs 1235.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

TAGS: #Aarti Industries #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Feb 4, 2021 05:24 pm

