MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
Webinar :Join us for an exclusive webinar on ‘Annual Budget 2021-22 & Agriculture Sector’ on Feb 09, 5pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1335: Sharekhan

Sharekhan is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1335 in its research report dated January 29, 2021.

Broker Research
February 08, 2021 / 03:48 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Sharekhan's research report on Aarti Industries


Q3FY2021 results were strong with a 16%/19.4% beat in operating profit/adjusted PAT at Rs. 285 crore/ Rs. 155 crore led by strong OPM of 24% (401 bps above our estimate) as gross margins surged to 54% (up 303 bps y-o-y). Specialty chemicals’ EBIT margin rose sharply by 356 bps q-o-q to 20.5% (close to pre-COVID-19 level) led by higher share of VAP at 76% versus 72% in Q2FY21 and normalisation of discretionary demand; pharmaceutical EBIT margins were also resilient at 23.8% (up 338 bps y-o-y). Recent recovery in specialty chemicals and ongoing capex of Rs. 2,500 crore over FY2021EFY2022E to drive EBITDA/PAT CAGR of 21%/24% over FY2020-FY2023E. Management is also looking to demerge pharma business and list it separately that could help unlock value.


Outlook


We believe Aarti Industries would be a key beneficiary of China plus one factor and import substitution in domestic markets for specialty chemicals. Hence, we maintain a Buy rating on the stock with a revised PT of Rs. 1,355.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Aarti Industries #Buy #Recommendations #Sharekhan
first published: Feb 8, 2021 03:48 pm

Must Listen

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

Corporate Buzz | India's vaccine goes abroad; auto sales stays strong; will the RBI MPC reforms help Corporate India?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.