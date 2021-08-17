MARKET NEWS

Buy Aarti Industries; target of Rs 1085: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bullish on Aarti Industries has recommended buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1085 in its research report dated August 11, 2021.

August 17, 2021 / 07:35 PM IST
 
 
ICICI Direct's research report on Aarti Industries


Established in 1984 by first generation technocrat Rajendra Gogri, Aarti Industries is a leading benzene-based speciality chemical company globally. The company primarily operates in two segments – speciality chemicals (84%) and pharma (14%). Pharma is further divided into APIs, intermediates and xanthine derivatives Aarti ranks among the top five globally for 75% of its portfolio. Its 200+ products are sold to 700+ domestic and 400+ export customers across the globe in 60 countries with a major presence in the US, Europe and Japan


Outlook


We retain BUY rating on the back of better growth outlook from both speciality chemical and pharma segments We value Aarti Industries at 35x P/E FY23E EPS to arrive at a revised target price of Rs 1085/share (earlier Rs 960/share)..


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
Tags: #Aarti Industries #Buy #ICICI Direct #Recommendations
first published: Aug 17, 2021 07:35 pm

Simply Save | Why different investment styles are important for diversification of your portfolio?

