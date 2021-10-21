Buy 5paisa Capital; target of Rs 530: ICICI Direct

live bse live

ICICI Direct's research report on 5paisa Capital

Paisa is a leading discount stock broker backed by the Nirmal Jain led IIFL group. Aggressive client accretion with ~84% of incremental client from Tier II & below cities and ~78% of customers below 35 years of age The company has retail cash market share of 3.6% as of September 2021

Outlook

Being a new age fintech broker, we retain our BUY rating on the stock. We value 5 Paisa at ~38x P/E on FY23E EPS to arrive at revised target price of Rs 530 per share.

