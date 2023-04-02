 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Businesses can apply for revocation of GST registration cancellation by June 30 after paying taxes, penalty

PTI
Apr 02, 2023 / 01:52 PM IST

The government has allowed businesses, whose GST registrations were cancelled for non-filing of returns, to apply for revocation of the cancellation by June 30, after paying due taxes, interest and penalty.

The finance ministry has made amendments in the Central GST act specifying that businesses whose registration has been cancelled on or before December 31, 2022, and who have failed to apply for revocation of cancellation within the specified period can do so by June 30, 2023.

However, the application for revocation shall be filed only after furnishing the returns due up to the effective date of cancellation of registration and after payment of any amount due as tax, in terms of such returns, along with any amount payable towards interest, penalty and late fees.

No further extension of the time period for filing an application for revocation of cancellation of registration shall be available in such cases, as per the finance ministry notification. This would act as relief for taxpayers since as per law, Goods and Services Tax (GST) payers have only 30 days time to apply for revocation of registration cancellation order.