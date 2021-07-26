MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:Join us for Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021-Maharashtra Roundtable& know how the state is progressing on climate action
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Vodafone India promoters consider stake dilution to raise capital for ballooning dues: Report

Talks are on with at least five investors for sale of shares and convertibles combination to raise capital for the telco to repay bank and government dues

Moneycontrol News
July 26, 2021 / 10:58 AM IST
Internal discussions moved towards stake sale after the promoters were “unsuccessful” in raising the required funds from financial investors (Image Source: Reuters)

Internal discussions moved towards stake sale after the promoters were “unsuccessful” in raising the required funds from financial investors (Image Source: Reuters)

Vodafone Idea (Vi) promoters Aditya Birla Group and Vodafone Group Plc. may “cede control” of the telco to a strategic investor in a “final bid for funds”, sources told Mint.

Internal discussions moved in this direction after the promoters were “unsuccessful” in raising the required funds from financial investors, the sources added.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

“The initial plan was to get an investor in and, alongside, the two promoters would have invested some more equity, but that plan has not worked out so far," one source said.

Talks are on with at least five investors (financial and strategic), including three US-based funds for the sale of shares and convertibles combination to raise capital for the telco to repay bank and government dues, they added.

Close

Related stories

Aditya Birla Group companies and Kumar Mangalam Birla own 26 percent of Vi, while the telecom companies’ UK parent owns a 45 percent stake. The source noted that both are “open to doi9ng away with a majority stake or transfer control”.

The caveat, however, is that buyers pay a premium to market price so that the company gains “enough funding to take care of ballooning dues”.

Aditya Birla Group, Vi, and Vodafone Plc. did not respond to queries, the report added.

Vi owes Rs 58,254 lakh crore as adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues to the Centre, of which it has paid Rs 7,854 crore so far. The company has self-assessed the dues to be Rs 21,533 crore.

The Supreme Court on July 23 dismissed a petition seeking re-computation of AGR dues.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #AGR dues #Business #funds #Telecom #Vodafone-Idea
first published: Jul 26, 2021 10:58 am

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

The Private Market Show | Angel Investing from a founder's lens

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.