Tough regulations, hunt against Jack Ma guides China’s tech moguls down charitable path

Increasing regulatory scrutiny from the government has led China’s tech moguls to discover their charitable side – many of them learning from Jack Ma’s fall from grace.

The latest example, Bloomberg reported, is Xiaomi Corporation co-founder Lei Jun, who gave two foundations over $2.2 billion worth of shares in the smartphone manufacturing company, filings with the Hong Kong stock exchange showed.

Jun’s donations come on the heels of significant giveaways by China’s tech moguls.

Among these include China’s second richest and Tencent Holdings’ Pony Ma, who in April pledged $7.7 billion of the company’s money toward eradicating poverty and curing societal in the countryside; the country’s fourth-richest person ByteDance’s Zhang Yiming, who donated $77 million of his $44.5 billion wealth to an education fund in his hometown in June; and Meituan’s Wang Xing who gave $2.3 billion shares to his own philanthropic foundation, also in June.

The report pointed that the crackdown against Ma’s Ant Group which forced the company to halt its initial public offering (IPO) plans, and Beijing’s toughened regulatory stance on data security and overseas IPOs for internet and financial companies, has pushed the charity meter upwards.

Another big factor is public opinion, which is “increasingly concerned” over wealth inequality – a notion also voiced by President Xi Jinping in October 2020 where he called China’s development “unbalanced”.