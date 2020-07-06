App
Last Updated : Jul 06, 2020 06:53 PM IST | Source: PTI

Business roundup: MCX to launch Gold Mini Options from July 10

Gold Mini Option August 2020, September 2020 and October 2020 contracts will be available for trading with effect from July 10, it added.

PTI
 
 
Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will launch Gold Mini Options from this Friday, the exchange said on Monday. MCX has received approval of SEBI for launch of Gold Mini options with Gold Mini (100 grams) bar as underlying, MCX said in a statement.

Gold Mini Option August 2020, September 2020 and October 2020 contracts will be available for trading with effect from July 10, it added. The maximum single order size will be of 100 lots, it notified.

Star Health Allied Insurance joins hands with Karur Vysya Bank 

Standalone health insurer Star Health and Allied Insurance and Karur Vysya Bank have tied up to sell policies to bank customers.

Through this tie up, all customers of Karur Vysya Bank will have access not only to digitally purchase appropriate health insurance plans of Star Health and Allied Insurance but also access to all the value added services, a release said on Monday.

Customers of the Bank can also purchase through the IRDAI certified and trained specified persons appointed by the bank across its entire branch network in the country, it said.

Anand Roy, Managing Director, Star Health and Allied Insurance Co. Ltd said "The Covid 19 pandemic has brought to the fore the need for a health insurance cover for all."

The insurer will provide a wide variety of need based health insurance policies for the bank's customers, he added.
First Published on Jul 6, 2020 06:52 pm

tags #Business #Gold #Multi Commodity Exchange

