M&M EV funding plan LIVE Updates: We are confident to take leadership in Indian EV space, says CEO Anish Shah

Mahindra & Mahindra EV announcement today: Looking at producing 200,000 EV units per annum by FY2027, Rajesh Jejurikar
M&M EV announcement LIVE: Mahindra & Mahindra is set to make an announcement about its electric vehicle (EVs) at 11.30 am today. This comes after the Indian auto major earlier this morning announced that it and British International Investment (BII) have inked a pact to invest Rs 1,925 crore each in a wholly-owned subsidiary, called 'EV Co', which will be focused on four-wheel passenger electric vehicles. According to the pact, BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore, resulting in 2.75 per cent to 4.76 per cent ownership in the EV Co, M&M said in a regulatory filing. EV Co will focus on four-wheel (4W) passenger electric vehicles.
Rajesh Jejurikar (L), Executive Director, Auto andFarm Sectors at M&M,and Anish Shah (R), Managing Director and CEO, M&M, at the M&M EV press conference.
- Sameer Usgaonkar, Director, Head of Project Finance South Asia,BII (British International Investment), said the EV Co is expected to hit avaluation based on specific milestones in the future.
- "We did extensive deligence, includingdozens of meetings with the management team and got comfortable with that valuation," he added.
-This investment by BII (British International Investment)is only for passenger four-wheelers, said Anish Shah, adding that there will be separate news about three-wheelers and others.
- Anish Shah, Managing DirectorandCEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, had in an earlier press statement also said that Mahindra is a "pioneer in the electric vehicles space", adding that they are "confident we will be the leaders in the electric SUV market in the future".
- Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto andFarm Sectors at M&M,believes that the electric SUV segment is at an inflection point.
- He said the company expects 20 to 30 percent of company SUVs to be electric by 2027.
Anish Shah, Managing Director andCEO, Mahindra Group: We will share about our EV products on August 15
M&M's EV Dream
-Shares of Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) hit all-time high levels in early deals on July 7 afterthe companyannouncedincorporation of a wholly owned subsidiary to undertake its four wheel passenger electric vehicles business.
M&M EV announcement LIVE:The company said it expects that the first round of BII's capital investment to be completed not later than June 2023 on fulfilment of conditions precedent and the balance post completion of certain milestones in FY24. M&M noted that BII's investment is designed to significantly accelerate the availability and adoption of electric vehicles in India and other markets served by the automaker.EV Co. will significantly leverage the broader manufacturing capabilities, product development, design organisations along with the ecosystem of suppliers, dealers, and financiers of M&M. The funds will be utilised primarily to create and market electric SUV portfolios with advanced technologies, M&M said.
