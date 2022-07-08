 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
M&M EV funding plan LIVE Updates: We are confident to take leadership in Indian EV space, says CEO Anish Shah

Jul 08, 2022

Mahindra & Mahindra EV announcement today: Looking at producing 200,000 EV units per annum by FY2027, Rajesh Jejurikar

M&M EV announcement LIVE: Mahindra & Mahindra is set to make an announcement about its electric vehicle (EVs) at 11.30 am today. This comes after the Indian auto major earlier this morning announced that it and British International Investment (BII) have inked a pact to invest Rs 1,925 crore each in a wholly-owned subsidiary, called 'EV Co', which will be focused on four-wheel passenger electric vehicles. According to the pact, BII will invest up to Rs 1,925 crore in the form of compulsory convertible instruments at a valuation of up to Rs 70,070 crore, resulting in 2.75 per cent to 4.76 per cent ownership in the EV Co, M&M said in a regulatory filing. EV Co will focus on four-wheel (4W) passenger electric vehicles.

July 08, 2022 / 11:49 AM IST

LIVE: M&M Management On Rs 1,925 cr Fund Raise For New EV Arm

Watch Moneycontrol's livestream of M&M's EV funding accouncement:

July 08, 2022 / 12:26 PM IST

M&M EV funding live

Rajesh Jejurikar (L), Executive Director, Auto andFarm Sectors at M&M,and Anish Shah (R), Managing Director and CEO, M&M, at the M&M EV press conference.

July 08, 2022 / 12:20 PM IST

M&M EV funding live Executive Talk

- Sameer Usgaonkar, Director, Head of Project Finance South Asia,BII (British International Investment), said the EV Co is expected to hit avaluation based on specific milestones in the future.

- "We did extensive deligence, includingdozens of meetings with the management team and got comfortable with that valuation," he added.

July 08, 2022 / 12:12 PM IST

M&M EV funding live Executive Talk

-This investment by BII (British International Investment)is only for passenger four-wheelers, said Anish Shah, adding that there will be separate news about three-wheelers and others.

July 08, 2022 / 12:02 PM IST

M&M EV funding live Executive Talk

- Anish Shah, Managing DirectorandCEO, Mahindra & Mahindra, had in an earlier press statement also said that Mahindra is a "pioneer in the electric vehicles space", adding that they are "confident we will be the leaders in the electric SUV market in the future".

July 08, 2022 / 11:57 AM IST

M&M EV funding live executive talk

- Rajesh Jejurikar, Executive Director, Auto andFarm Sectors at M&M,believes that the electric SUV segment is at an inflection point.

- He said the company expects 20 to 30 percent of company SUVs to be electric by 2027.

July 08, 2022 / 11:46 AM IST

M&M EV funding live

Anish Shah, Managing Director andCEO, Mahindra Group: We will share about our EV products on August 15

July 08, 2022 / 11:41 AM IST

Mahindra Born Electric Vision || Unveiling July 2022

July 08, 2022 / 11:34 AM IST

Why is it so difficult to make a low-cost EV?

- Multinational automotive companyStellantishas joined the electric vehicle race in India and plans to launch its first EV through Citroen.

- While Citroen has had a rough start in India, with only one premium sports utility vehicle (SUV)—the C5 Aircross—the PSA Group intends to capture a bigger share of the market with its upcoming compact crossover hatch the C3, expected to be launched next month.

July 08, 2022 / 11:32 AM IST

Love of big cars, chip crunch extends wait time for M&M

-Employees assemble a Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. XUV 500 sport-utility vehicle (SUV)on the production line at the company's facility in Chakan, Maharashtra, India, on Monday, April 2, 2018. Mahindra & Mahindra is Indias largest SUV maker.

-Robust consumer demand teamed with an ongoing shortage of chips has seen wait times forMahindra & MahindraLtd.’s XUV700 sports utility vehicle balloon to as long as 22 months just as the carmaker unveils the latest model in its big-automobile lineup.

-Outstanding customer pre-orders for the seven-seaterXUV700, which the Indian automaker launched in August, are running to around 70,000, Executive Director Rajesh Jejurikar said in an interview last week.

- While the chip shortage has eased from a peak late last year, Mahindra is still experiencing some supply chain pain points, he said.