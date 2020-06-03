App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 03, 2020 10:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Business Insight | Moody's downgrades SBI, HDFC Bank; should investors worry?

Moody's has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of HDFC Bank and SBI.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A day after downgrading India’s sovereign rating, Moody's Investors Service on June 2 downgraded two top Indian banks - State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank - and took rating actions on nine other Indian banks.

Moody's has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of HDFC Bank and SBI.

Why did Moody's take rating action on banks? Should investors be worried? Is there a chance of upgrade in the near future? Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!

Close
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:48 pm

tags #Banks #Business #credit rating agency Moody's #HDFC Bank #Moody's downgrade #SBI #SBI Bank #video

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Brazil to start testing Oxford University and AstraZeneca's experimental vaccine against COVID-19 this month

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Not prudent to go for forced waiver of interest, risking financial viability of banks: RBI to SC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

Coronavirus pandemic | 1,276 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai, 49 more die; count rises to 43,262: BMC

most popular

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.