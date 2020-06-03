Business Insight | Moody's downgrades SBI, HDFC Bank; should investors worry?

Moody's has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of HDFC Bank and SBI.
A day after downgrading India’s sovereign rating, Moody's Investors Service on June 2 downgraded two top Indian banks - State Bank of India (SBI) and HDFC Bank - and took rating actions on nine other Indian banks.
Moody's has downgraded the long-term local and foreign currency deposit ratings of HDFC Bank and SBI.
Why did Moody's take rating action on banks? Should investors be worried? Is there a chance of upgrade in the near future? Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more.
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Facebook-BCG report suggests these measures for businesses to unlock the changing consumer behaviour in the current pandemic. Read More!
First Published on Jun 3, 2020 10:48 pm