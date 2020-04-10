App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 09:59 PM IST

Business Insight | Economy This Week

From Goldman Sachs India's growth forecasts to a sharp fall in India's PMI, here is this week's economic roundup. Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has disrupted economic activity in a way that growth in the Indian economy could fall to levels not seen for decades.  If the lockdown is extended, economists say it could drag Asia's third-largest economy to either no growth or a contraction in Q1 FY21.

To track all live updates from the coronavirus pandemic, click here

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here

 

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 09:59 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #video

