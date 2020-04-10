Business Insight | Economy This Week

The 21-day lockdown to contain the spread of novel coronavirus, or COVID-19, has disrupted economic activity in a way that growth in the Indian economy could fall to levels not seen for decades. If the lockdown is extended, economists say it could drag Asia's third-largest economy to either no growth or a contraction in Q1 FY21.

From Goldman Sachs India's growth forecasts to a sharp fall in India's PMI, here is this week's economic roundup. Watch this edition of Business Insight to know more.

