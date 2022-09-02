Business in the Week Ahead (September 5 – September 9, 2022)

Markets globally have not reacted positively to the pronouncements of US Fed chair Jay Powell at the Jackson Hole conference last week. Investors still fear that an aggressive rate hike from the US and European banks are around the corner. The impact could be seen in the Indian stock market too. India’s GDP data for Q1FY23 came in at 13.5 percent, the best among big economies, although it still lagged the consensus estimate. The data throw light on the revival of the services sector and the increase in private...