English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    Prime Minister Mr. Narendra Modi Exclusive Interview
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Business in the Week Ahead (September 11-15, 2023)

    As India flexes its strategic and diplomatic muscles at G20, the next week brings with it a host of business events and macro data that can influence your investing decisions. Inflation numbers, factory data and a central bank rate call are some highlights. Two IPOs are in the pipeline, too

    Moneycontrol News
    September 08, 2023 / 06:49 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (September 11-15, 2023)

    Growing economic and technological clout means more investor interest. Will that ultimately translate into more foreign inflows into the country?

    By the time you read this, heads of state of the G20 bloc will be engaged in hectic parleys to make a better planet for all of us to live in. With the US President Joe Biden in attendance, the stakes are running high as India is pulling out all stops to prove its credentials as a global leader. After all, it’s no easy job to be the voice of Global South, given the complexities at hand. From digital...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | DPI, UPI, AI and finding a tech Neverland

      Sep 8, 2023 / 02:38 PM IST

      In this edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: China's dam in Tibet proves costly for India, cries about AI safety gains momentum, ...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers