Business in the Week Ahead (October 24 – October 28, 2022)

Global macro concerns, already high, just went up one notch. Going by the way things are moving, the UK is heading for a prolonged spell of uncertainty. The political turmoil intensified after Liz Truss, who spent just six weeks as the premier in 10 Downing Street, stood down as Prime Minister. Truss announced her resignation after her policy of unfunded tax cuts sent shockwaves through the markets, leading to the pound nosediving against the dollar and higher bond yields. The mayhem...