Business in the Week Ahead (May 8-12, 2023)

Indian indices have kept low amid muted global cues. The market is in a neutral zone. There is neither panic nor exuberance though the underlying tone remains bullish. Investors have remained optimistic despite range-bound movement and short-lived rallies. If recent manufacturing PMI data is to be taken into account, then India is on firm ground even as the global economy remains volatile. India's Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April was 61.6 indicating strong growth momentum in private sector. But analysts...