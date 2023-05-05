English
    Business in the Week Ahead (May 8-12, 2023)

    In the upcoming week some key macro data, including India’s manufacturing and industrial production figures, will be released. The central bank of England will take a decision on interest rates. Also, more Q4 results will become available

    Moneycontrol News
    May 05, 2023 / 05:34 PM IST
    Indian investors have remained optimistic despite range-bound movement and short-lived rallies.

    Indian indices have kept low amid muted global cues. The market is in a neutral zone. There is neither panic nor exuberance though the underlying tone remains bullish. Investors have remained optimistic despite range-bound movement and short-lived rallies. If recent manufacturing PMI data is to be taken into account, then India is on firm ground even as the global economy remains volatile. India's Composite Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) for April was 61.6 indicating strong growth momentum in private sector. But analysts...

