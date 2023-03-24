Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Business in the Week Ahead March (27-31, 2023)

Moneycontrol News   •

Important data on industrial and manufacturing sectors will be announced next week. A slew of other crucial macro numbers from US and China is awaited

Representative image.
Indian benchmark indices remained range-bound though most sectors ended in the red with bank, realty and IT indices shedding the most. The global environment remains volatile as several central banks around the world raised their interest rates. The recent US Fed rate hike was an expected move and the Indian market had already discounted the same in a recent sell-off. The Indian equity markets have been witnessing a steady pull-out by foreign institutional investors (FIIs). Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers