Business in the week ahead (March 23-27, 2020)

It has been a scary week after Covid-19 left a trail of devastation. Even as it roils life and economic activity, the next week is a crucial one for containment of the disease. A committee has been set up to look into measures to support the economy. The RBI too will be assessing what it needs to do, as central banks are putting themselves in the frontline globally. You have Rajya Sabha polls coming up. And, there's a new kid on the Nifty block after the exit of Yes Bank.

