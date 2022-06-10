HomeNewsBusiness

Business in the Week Ahead (June 13-17, 2022)

Moneycontrol News   •

If there’s one eye catcher next week, it’s the barrage of central bank rate calls lined up, with the US Fed being the prominent one. Also, don’t take your eyes off India's inflation numbers and other macroeconomic pointers   

Representative Image
It’s almost a certainty that you will be facing a higher EMI after the latest round of policy rate hike by the central bank. Apart from higher borrowing costs that will show up in the days ahead, one crucial aspect that has not been lost on economists is that the RBI may just not be able to keep its mandate of keeping inflation at 2-6 percent for three consecutive quarters this time. Not just that there are fears that corporate...

