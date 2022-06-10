English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Business in the Week Ahead (June 13-17, 2022)

    If there’s one eye catcher next week, it’s the barrage of central bank rate calls lined up, with the US Fed being the prominent one. Also, don’t take your eyes off India's inflation numbers and other macroeconomic pointers   

    Moneycontrol News
    June 10, 2022 / 06:25 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (June 13-17, 2022)

    Representative Image

    It’s almost a certainty that you will be facing a higher EMI after the latest round of policy rate hike by the central bank. Apart from higher borrowing costs that will show up in the days ahead, one crucial aspect that has not been lost on economists is that the RBI may just not be able to keep its mandate of keeping inflation at 2-6 percent for three consecutive quarters this time. Not just that there are fears that corporate...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rain, rain, come again

      Jun 10, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard’s distinct edge, market on the horns of a dilemma, what ails infrastructure, the home loan curve and more  

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers