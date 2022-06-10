Business in the Week Ahead (June 13-17, 2022)

It’s almost a certainty that you will be facing a higher EMI after the latest round of policy rate hike by the central bank. Apart from higher borrowing costs that will show up in the days ahead, one crucial aspect that has not been lost on economists is that the RBI may just not be able to keep its mandate of keeping inflation at 2-6 percent for three consecutive quarters this time. Not just that there are fears that corporate...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Rain, rain, come again
Jun 10, 2022 / 06:55 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: ICICI Lombard’s distinct edge, market on the horns of a dilemma, what ails infrastructure, the home loan curve and moreRead Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers