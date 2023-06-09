Business in the Week Ahead (June 12-16, 2023)

Here’s a list of important data points to keep an eye out for the week ahead.

The market sentiment seems a bit upbeat as India's services sector registered a strong growth rate. The equity benchmarks continue to show promise amid steady foreign fund inflows. The Reserve Bank of India’s decision to hold policy rate at 6.5%, for the second straight time, indicates that they are keeping a close watch on inflation. RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das pointed out that keeping a strict vigil is necessary. "Our goal is to achieve the inflation target of 4 percent in a...