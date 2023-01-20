Business in the Week Ahead (January 23–27, 2023)

The fear of inflation has abated slightly with increased activity in some Asian markets though experts are now ringing alarm bells on a possible recession. The US December macros were dismal, pointing to a slowdown for the world's largest economy. US data on retail sales, industrial production and producer price inflation show a signification slump. These follow recent figures showing recession-level activity in manufacturing and services. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) in its January bulletin noted that while some economies adapted and...