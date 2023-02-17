English
    Business in the Week Ahead (February 20-24, 2023)

    Central banks across the world are busy fighting inflationary pressures. Minutes of some of those meetings are scheduled for release next week. That apart, a set of macroeconomic numbers, including PMIs, will show the health of various economies and provide you much market fodder

    Moneycontrol News
    February 17, 2023 / 05:19 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (February 20-24, 2023)

    Rates to remain higher for longer? That's a question everybody is asking. It’s a distinct possibility after the India CPI inflation shocker. And it has got added urgency after the US CPI inflation print, which shows disinflation may be on track but is taking its own sweet time to go lower. So, sticky inflation is making its presence felt though central banks are using every ammunition available to anchor inflationary expectations. There’s good news as well. Inflation based on wholesale...

