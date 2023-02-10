HomeNewsBusiness

Business in the Week Ahead (February 13–17, 2023)

Moneycontrol News   •

Important macro data like India's inflation rate and manufacturing data will be announced. Apollo Hospitals, Biocon, ONGC and Nestle India will release their December 2022 quarter results

Representative image.
Indian bourses remained in the red as Adani Group-led stocks continued to tumble. Though benchmark indices have largely been flat, the good news is that there has been a surge of inflows into equity mutual funds. Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India, said the inflows are based on expectations around growth in the Indian markets.  “As investors make conscious investing decisions, their overall preference towards investing in dips is evident from the magnitude of flows into small and mid-cap stocks," she said. On Wednesday,...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers