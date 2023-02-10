Business in the Week Ahead (February 13–17, 2023)

Representative image.

Indian bourses remained in the red as Adani Group-led stocks continued to tumble. Though benchmark indices have largely been flat, the good news is that there has been a surge of inflows into equity mutual funds. Kavitha Krishnan, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar India, said the inflows are based on expectations around growth in the Indian markets. “As investors make conscious investing decisions, their overall preference towards investing in dips is evident from the magnitude of flows into small and mid-cap stocks," she said. On Wednesday,...