English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Business in the Week Ahead (August 8-12, 2022)

    RBI’s latest policy move signals an urgency to tackle inflation and suck out excess liquidity. It’s a no-brainer that we are in for a long haul. What’s on the plate next week? Lots of earnings and some key macros such as IIP and retail inflation. Stay tuned

    Moneycontrol News
    August 05, 2022 / 06:51 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (August 8-12, 2022)

    Representative image

    Let there be no doubt, India’s resilient growth curve has given the central bank enough legroom to come down hard on inflationary pressures. That's why the RBI hiked the repo rate by 50 bps today to cool sizzling prices. The latest rate increase, the third in a row since May 2022, has made it 140 bps spread over the past three policy reviews. That’s not all, the current repo rate at 5.4 percent is not only back at the pre-COVID level, but is also...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Your one-minute guide to MPC deliberations

      Aug 4, 2022 / 04:48 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: How to trade on RBI policy day, IndiGo flying high, Devyani International baking it big, sparks fly on Pelosi’s Taiwan visit, Start up Street, and more

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers