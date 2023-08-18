English
    Business in the Week Ahead (August 21-25, 2023)

    The wait is over. Jio Financial Services is getting listed next week. Another high voltage summit, BRICS, is taking off in South Africa amid the ongoing Ukraine war. Look out for an IPO too. That’s not all. Plenty of macro data are on the way

    Moneycontrol News
    August 18, 2023 / 04:07 PM IST
    deficit in rains in August are adding pressure to vegetable prices

    The red-hot inflation reading for July may be leading to some worry lines, but going by an RBI article, the stagflation risks will remain low. Authored by Deputy Governor Michael Patra, the article in the State of the Economy report in the August bulletin projects inflation to stay sticky in Q2 due to supply side constraints. Also, deficit in rains in August are adding pressure to vegetable prices. Though immediate price reversal is unlikely, it may not warrant a rate...

