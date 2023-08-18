Business in the Week Ahead (August 21-25, 2023)

deficit in rains in August are adding pressure to vegetable prices

The red-hot inflation reading for July may be leading to some worry lines, but going by an RBI article, the stagflation risks will remain low. Authored by Deputy Governor Michael Patra, the article in the State of the Economy report in the August bulletin projects inflation to stay sticky in Q2 due to supply side constraints. Also, deficit in rains in August are adding pressure to vegetable prices. Though immediate price reversal is unlikely, it may not warrant a rate...