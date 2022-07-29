English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Business in the Week Ahead (August 1-5, 2022)

    The stock market is smiling. Whether that continues partly depends on the RBI's MPC policy meet outcome. A clutch of macros, including PMI and trade deficit, will set the narrative

    Moneycontrol News
    July 29, 2022 / 07:11 PM IST
    Business in the Week Ahead (August 1-5, 2022)

    Representative Image

    The last trading day of July made investors happy. The reasons are not far to seek. One, there is growing realisation that central banks the world over may go easy on future rate hikes, potentially giving more room for economies to bounce back with vigour. If that partly explains why markets in India surged nearly 8 percent in July, another factor that worked in their favour is a softening trend in commodity prices, which would improve corporate profitability in the coming days. One jarring note came in the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Who's afraid of a recession?

      Jul 29, 2022 / 02:57 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Weekly Tactical, SBI Life holds an edge, what Cognizant's gu...

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers