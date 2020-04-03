Business in the week ahead (April 6-10, 2020)

The fight against Covid-19 has moved to the next level as citizens and businesses go online where possible, while countries continue to roll out social distancing and lockdown measures. Singapore announced a lockdown from April 7 in response to an increase in cases. Next week will see the services PMI drop in, a crucial Eurozone meeting will take place and US jobless claims will be watched for. Keep an eye out for crude oil, which staged a sharp rally late this week after the US president tweeted that Saudi Arabia and Russia have agreed to cut output, although there is scepticism on whether there is actually a deal in the works.

@moneycontrolcom Moneycontrol News