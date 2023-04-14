Business in the Week Ahead: April 17-21, 2023

Business in the week ahead

Indian bourses have a slight spring in their step fuelled by the pause on interest rate hikes taken by the Reserve Bank of India. The drop in India Volatility Index (VIX), commonly known as the “fear index” to a 20-month low reflects risk-off investor sentiment. A slight cooling off of inflation and FII purchases have added to optimism. Sanjay Bembalkar of Union Asset Management Company told moneycontrol.com that India is witnessing a cyclical upswing. "We are of the opinion that consumption-driven themes...