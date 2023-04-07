Moneycontrol
HomeNewsBusiness

Business in the Week Ahead April 10-14, 2023

Moneycontrol News   •

TCS, Infosys and HDFC Bank will release their Q4 FY23 results. India inflation, exports-imports, US Fed FOMC minutes are other data points to track

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) will kick-start the March 2023 quarter (Q4 FY23) results season. Infosys and HDFC Bank are other major companies scheduled to release their earnings. Investor expectations are subdued. Easing commodity prices are expected to weigh on earnings of metals and mining companies. The turmoil in the US and European banking sectors is posing a fresh set of challenges to the global economy, with headwinds emerging for export dependent companies. Banks and automobile companies are projected to fare...

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get upto

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers