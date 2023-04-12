 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Business Conclave’23: Shri Ram College’s flagship event is back after the pandemic

Moneycontrol News
Apr 12, 2023 / 04:23 PM IST

Business Conclave 2023

The Business Conclave is the annual flagship event organised by the Shri Ram College of Commerce (SRCC) in Delhi, India. The eminent institution has garnered a solid reputation with the country’s best students studying here. This elite college is home to Asia’s largest undergraduate management fest – Business Conclave.

Returning offline for the first time after the pandemic, the Business Conclave is back with much more fervour and excitement than ever before. Students get a chance to meet the prodigies of their fields, the ones who lead by example, right on their very own campus!

The Business Conclave is one of the largest events of its kind in the country and is attended by thousands of students from all over India. It is designed to provide students with an opportunity to learn about the latest trends and developments in business and to interact with leading experts in the field. One of the key features of the Business Conclave is its diverse range of speakers and panellists.

In addition to this, the event also consists of various masterclasses and workshops, and national-level case competitions. The event features some of the most prominent business leaders, ranging from CEOs and entrepreneurs to journalists and policymakers, from various domains, providing students with a broad perspective on the world of business. By hearing the stories and experiences of successful individuals, students are encouraged to pursue their dreams and aspirations and to work hard to achieve them.