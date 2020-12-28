MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join the Moneycontrol Knowledge Summit on "CANSLIM approach for investing and trading" with Mayuresh Joshi on 30th Dec, 5 PM
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Business as usual for Indian IT, pharma companies post-Brexit: Key industry veterans

India’s information technology and pharmaceutical companiesand it would be business as usual for them post-Brexit, sayand it would be business as usual for them post-Brexit, saykey industry veterans.

PTI
December 28, 2020 / 03:36 PM IST
Brexit

Brexit

The United Kingdom leaving the single European Union market would have no adverse impact on single European Union market would have no adverse impact on

India’s information technology and pharmaceutical companiesand it would be business as usual for them post-Brexit, sayand it would be business as usual for them post-Brexit, saykey industry veterans.

There won’t be any material impact because the U.K. There won’t be any material impact because the U.K.already has a good Visa regime for Indian techies, formerChief Financial Officer of Infosys Limited, V Balakrishnan,Chief Financial Officer of Infosys Limited, V Balakrishnan,told
PTI
TAGS: #Business #Companies
first published: Dec 28, 2020 03:37 pm

Must Listen

Setting Sail | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

Setting Sail | How the Indian startup ecosystem survived the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.