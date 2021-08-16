MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • India Inc On the Move
  • New Horaizon
  • The Challengers
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Exclusive Webinar :Moneycontrol Pro in association with Option Omega 2.0 brings to you India’s First Option Traders Conference. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Business activity last week higher than pre-COVID level for first time: Report

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which measures the activity on a weekly basis with the pre-pandemic levels being the base, rose to 101.2 for the week ended August 15, from 99.6 last week.

PTI
August 16, 2021 / 02:14 PM IST

Business activity rose for the second consecutive week, crossing the pre-pandemic level for the first time since the onset of the COVID-19 disruption in March 2020, a Japanese brokerage said on Monday.

The Nomura India Business Resumption Index (NIBRI), which measures the activity on a weekly basis with the pre-pandemic levels being the base, rose to 101.2 for the week ended August 15, from 99.6 last week.

This is the first time that the activity has breached the pre-pandemic base. The index level had declined sharply in the immediate aftermath of the national lockdown in April last year and rose steadily to be very close to the pre-pandemic levels of March 2020. However, the second wave and the ensuing localised lockdowns dented it again, till it rose after the waning of the infections.

“The recovery from the second wave has been very swift: it took the NIBRI nearly 10 months to crawl back towards the 100 mark after the first wave of COVID-19, but less than three months to cross 100 after the second wave,” the brokerage said.

The continued rise in NIBRI during July-August suggests a strong sequential rebound is likely in the third quarter, it said, warning that the economy is not out of the pandemic woods yet.

Close

Related stories

It expects June quarter GDP growth to contract sequentially at 4.3 percent, but rise 29.4 percent year-on-year. In 2021-22, the GDP is expected to grow 10.4 percent in real terms as against a contraction of 7.3 percent in the previous year.

During the week under review, Google mobility indicators continued their uptick with the workplace and retail and recreation index rising by 1.7 percentage points (pp) and 3.4 pp, respectively, while the Apple driving index fell by 0.8 pp.

Power demand rose by 5.7 percent as compared to the previous week, while the labour participation rate eased to 40.4 percent from 41.5 percent.
PTI
Tags: #Business #Business activity #Companies
first published: Aug 16, 2021 02:15 pm

Must Listen

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

Swabhiman Bharat Conversations: An Independence Day Special Podcast with Sanjeev Sanyal

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.