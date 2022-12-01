 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusiness

Burgundy Private Hurun India 500: Reliance tops the list, two Adani units in top 10

Jinit Parmar
Dec 01, 2022 / 08:14 PM IST

In terms of percentage growth, Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions led the list, followed by Adani Power and BillDesk. By absolute value, the biggest gainers were Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Transmission

Axis Bank

Axis Bank’s `2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500,’ which lists the country’s 500 most valuable firms, reported that the total value of the list remained unchanged at Rs 226 lakh crore. Three hundred companies saw their value increase in the last year, of which 18 doubled in value, and six — led by four Adani group firms — saw a rise of Rs 1 lakh crore.

“The report could not have come at a better time. A rare bright spot when most economies are staring at a slowdown, India is poised for sustained growth. Indian companies and their leadership deserve kudos for their contribution in taking the country where it is today. They will play an even bigger role in making India the world’s third-largest economy over the next decade,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank.

“With a total market value of $2.7 trillion, which is equal to India’s current GDP, these firms make up the backbone of India’s economy. These 500 companies had combined sales of $820 billion (Rs 666.2 lakh crore) and employed 7.3 million people, which is more than the working age population of the UAE (United Arab Emirates),” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

Top companies

With a market cap of Rs 17.2 trillion, Reliance Industries is India’s most valued listed firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank, with a valuation of Rs 11.6 trillion and Rs 8.3 trillion, respectively. Tech giant Infosys is at fourth place, followed by ICICI bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and ITC.

Adani Total Gas (ATG) and Adani Enterprises were new entrants to the list of the top 10 firms of the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. The two Adani units were valued at Rs 3.96 trillion and Rs 3.81 trillion, respectively.