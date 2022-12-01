Burgundy Private Hurun India 500: Reliance tops the list, two Adani units in top 10

Axis Bank

Axis Bank’s `2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500,’ which lists the country’s 500 most valuable firms, reported that the total value of the list remained unchanged at Rs 226 lakh crore. Three hundred companies saw their value increase in the last year, of which 18 doubled in value, and six — led by four Adani group firms — saw a rise of Rs 1 lakh crore.

“The report could not have come at a better time. A rare bright spot when most economies are staring at a slowdown, India is poised for sustained growth. Indian companies and their leadership deserve kudos for their contribution in taking the country where it is today. They will play an even bigger role in making India the world’s third-largest economy over the next decade,” said Amitabh Chaudhry, MD and CEO, Axis Bank.

“With a total market value of $2.7 trillion, which is equal to India’s current GDP, these firms make up the backbone of India’s economy. These 500 companies had combined sales of $820 billion (Rs 666.2 lakh crore) and employed 7.3 million people, which is more than the working age population of the UAE (United Arab Emirates),” said Anas Rahman Junaid, MD and Chief Researcher, Hurun India.

Top companies

With a market cap of Rs 17.2 trillion, Reliance Industries is India’s most valued listed firm, followed by Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and HDFC Bank, with a valuation of Rs 11.6 trillion and Rs 8.3 trillion, respectively. Tech giant Infosys is at fourth place, followed by ICICI bank, Bharti Airtel, HDFC, and ITC.

Adani Total Gas (ATG) and Adani Enterprises were new entrants to the list of the top 10 firms of the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500. The two Adani units were valued at Rs 3.96 trillion and Rs 3.81 trillion, respectively.

Sector-wise view

In terms of the number of firms, financial services and healthcare comprised the biggest chunk of the list, with 73 and 60 companies, respectively. The top five industries made up half the list.

In terms of value, financial services led the way with nearly 20 percent of the cumulative value of the list, followed by software and services (12.6 percent), telecommunications (10.5 percent), and healthcare (8.0 percent).

Biggest gainers

In terms of percentage growth, Kolkata-based Vedant Fashions led the list, followed by Adani Power and BillDesk. By absolute value, the biggest gainers were Adani Total Gas, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Transmission.

Four former unicorns (Nykaa, Zomato, Paytm, Policy Bazaar) had a tough year as they cumulatively lost Rs 2 lakh crore.

Average age and geographical distribution

The average age of the 2022 Burgundy Private Hurun India 500 companies is 39 years, 153 of which were founded in this millennium. Of these, 64 are less than 10 years old, like GlobalBees, Mensa Brands, Zepto, Apna, CRED, etc.

At 200-plus years, EID-Parry is the oldest in the list, while 25 companies have a history of more than 100 years.

The constituents of the list come from 15 states, led by Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu (TN), and followed by Delhi and Haryana. By city, Mumbai led with 159, followed by Bengaluru with 63, and New Delhi with 42.

Women in the workforce

Cumulatively, companies in the list had 664 women directors on their boards.

TCS is the largest employer of women, with 35 percent of its 2,10,000 jobs held by women. It is followed by Infosys, Wipro, HCl Technologies, and Reliance Industries in the top 5.

Methodology

The companies included in the list of 500 most valuable firms are ranked according to their value, defined as market capitalisation for listed firms and valuation for non-listed ones. The list only includes companies headquartered in India.; state-owned companies and subsidiaries of foreign companies are not included.

To make it to the list, companies were required to have a minimum value of Rs 6,000 crore, equivalent to $725 million