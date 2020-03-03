Burger King IPO likely to hit the market by April: Sources

The initial public offering of Burger King India Ltd, a quick service restaurant chain, is likely to hit the market by April, sources told Moneycontrol.

"The roadshows are likely to start by mid-March and may be by end-March or April it should be listed," said a source.

"We are on track, things are exactly where they should be. Bankers will take a call when it will hit the market. I can only say it (IPO) will be floated very very soon," Sameer Sain, founder of Everstone Group and an investor of Burger King, told Moneycontrol.

Everstone Group is the master franchise owner of the American fast food chain in India.

The initial share-sale is being managed by Kotak Mahindra Capital Company, CLSA India Pvt Ltd, Edelweiss Financial Services and JM Financial.

The company's shares are proposed to be listed on the BSE and the NSE.

Burger King entered India in 2014 and had filed for an IPO in November 2019.

In January 2020, the fast food chain received the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India's consent to float its initial public offering.

Burger King's offer comprises fresh issue of equity shares aggregating up to Rs 400 crore and an offer for sale of up to 6 crore equity shares by QSR Asia, the promoter.

As per the Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP), the company had 202 restaurants including seven sub-franchised Burger King Restaurants across 16 states and union territories and 47 cities across India as on June 30, 2019.

The company plans to increase its restaurant count to 325, including sub-franchised outlets, by December 31, 2020, according to the DRHP.

In the last financial year, the company added 58 stores, taking the total store count to 187.

As per the financials available on the Burger King India website, the company posted sales of Rs 644 crore in FY19, up 66 percent from a year- ago.