Burger King India launches QIP, sets floor price at Rs 136.05 per share

Burger King India | Representative image

Burger King India on February 10 announced the launch of its qualified institutional placement (QIP) of equity shares of Rs 10 face value, it said in a regulatory filing. The company has set the floor price at Rs 136.05 per share.

The indicative offer size is for the base deal size of Rs 12,750 million with an option to upsize to Rs 14,250 million. The indicative offer price has been set at Rs 129.25 per equity, with a maximum of 5 percent discount.

At market closing on February 10, Burger King India's shares dropped by 0.5 percent or 0.70 points to touch Rs 136.30.















In terms of shares, the firm's indicative offer size is 98.6 million, with an option to upsize to 110.3 million. As on February 4, the outstanding share capital of the firm stands at 384,257,460 equity shares.