Bullzire'22- Asia’s largest undergraduate stock market fest

Bullzire'22 -Asia's largest undergraduate stock market festival

Learning never exhausts the mind - so said the great Leonardo Da Vinci. And the students of the foremost commerce institution of the country, time and again, live up to this idea.

Shri Ram College of Commerce, one of the most prestigious institutions in India, is hosting Bullzire'22 - Asia's largest undergraduate stock market festival on the 19th and 20th of April.

Organised by D-Street SRCC - the only stock market-oriented society in Delhi University, in association with Sharekhan, Angel One, Trinkerr and Nerve Solutions, Bullzire’22 will take you on an incredible journey through the financial labyrinthe of mind-boggling contests and illuminating speaker sessions.

Spread over 2 days and with an expected footfall of 10,000+ D-Street is prepared to keep you on your toes with 7+ highly stimulating and rigorous competitions that will have one perform financial analysis, valuation, investment and trading in stocks, derivatives and cryptocurrencies. The events have collaborated with the likes of the New York Institute of Finance, Wall Street, Roostoo and many renowned institutions as knowledge partners.

The fest would see an assembly of renowned industry experts for Keynote Speaker Sessions and Panel Discussion.

The par excellence league of Mr. Ram Gopal (CEO, Barclays Bank India), Mr. K Ravichandran (Executive VP and Chief Rating Officer, ICRA), Mr. Mridul Saggar (Executive Director at Reserve Bank of India), Mr. Ramesh Damani (Pioneer Investor and Chairman of Avenue Supermarts Ltd), Mr. Prabhakar Tiwari (Chief Growth Officer, Angel One), Mr. S. Sriniwasan (MD at Kotak Investment Advisors Ltd), Mr. Gautam Kalia (Senior VP and Head, Super Investor, Sharekhan by BNP Paribas), and many other renowned speakers and panellists would engage with the student body from across Asia to stir up a highly insightful discourse on the industry and markets.

"We are excited to collaborate with institutes from across the world and renowned industry professionals in accordance with our vision of spreading financial literacy", says Ms. Mahika Bhatnagar, President of D-Street, Shri Ram College of Commerce.

Bullzire'22 provides you with an opportunity to step into the shoes of the bulls and bears of the stock market and win exciting prizes worth Rs. 10 lakhs. Bullzire'20 had been covered by the leading news channel, DD National. This year as well we have collaborated with distinguished companies and institutions.

D-Street SRCC brings to you Bullzire’22, for you to explore yourself within the contours of the financial market and learn from the best of the best.

Mark the dates: 19th-20th April 2022Registration link: https://dstreetsrcc.com/bullzire2022-registrations/See you there!





Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes