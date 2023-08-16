Bullish on India: Women entrepreneurship, digital skilling, financial inclusion make India exciting: Mastercard's VP Aurora

Ravi Aurora, Senior Vice President, Global Public Policy & Government Affairs, Mastercard

Women entrepreneurship, digital skilling/literacy and financial inclusion all are making it a very exciting time for us in India, said Ravi Aurora, Senior Vice President, Global Public Policy & Government Affairs, Mastercard, in an exclusive interview with Moneycontrol.

"There are so many dynamic things happening in India. If you look at financial inclusion, you can see in terms of the number of folks that are digitally empowered in India, women entrepreneurs, and digital skilling/literacy. I think all of this is a very exciting time for us in India because India (is) certainly leapfrogging from that perspective and (is) a great model for the world," said New York-based Aurora.

"So, I think we are very bullish and focused on India because there is so much momentum. And it's only going to continue to unlock access to credit for small businesses," added the senior Mastercard executive.

Goldman Sachs, which has funded the business and management education of 2,400 women in India, has claimed these beneficiaries have helped create around 12,000 new jobs as well as added Rs 2,800 crore in revenues to the country's economy.

The investment banking major first launched the graduation programme for women entrepreneurs in the country in 2008.

The numbers, it said, are based on a study carried out by the Indian School of Business (ISB) among 2,400 women entrepreneurs who participated in the Goldman Sachs women initiative.

The study found that these women have doubled their existing workforce, quadrupled their revenue, and increased their productivity by five times on average, within 18 months of graduating from the programme and most of them expect to increase hiring and increase revenue.

Speaking on May 5, 2023, at the ‘India Roundtable on Financial Inclusion’, India’s Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj, said the country takes financial inclusion seriously and that has led to social and economic empowerment of the people. “We believe India’s financial inclusion journey can be an example for other developing countries to look at,” she said.

The discussion, organised by the Permanent Mission of India to the UN, aimed at bringing to centre stage the role of financial inclusion in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals.

Delivering the keynote address at the session attended by senior UN officials, ambassadors, diplomats and analysts, Columbia University Professor and former Vice Chairman of NITI Aayog Arvind Panagariya said India played a “pioneering role” in developing the idea of financial inclusion itself.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has raised its GDP growth forecast for India for 2023-24 to 6.1 percent from 5.9 percent due to the blowout growth number for January-March.

"Growth in India is projected at 6.1 percent in 2023, a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection, reflecting momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 (financial year 2022-23) as a result of stronger domestic investment," the multilateral agency said on July 25 in an update to its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report.