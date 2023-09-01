 Bullish on India I Trent to ride discretionary demand wave; online sales, new products to aid growth

The stock trades 28.9 times its EV/EBITDA estimates for FY24.

Trent Ltd, a Tata Group apparel retail company, which operates Westside and Zudio chain, is set to thrive as discretionary demand bounces back, and new product categories and online sales grow.

Demand for discretionary items fell last year as inflation continued to dig deeper due to the Russia-Ukraine war. As a result, consumers cut down discretionary spending. As inflation eases this year, demand for things such as apparels is coming back. And Trent is expected to ride this tide.

Is Trent better than other retailers?

Trent delivered the best in-sector performance in the April-June 2023 quarter. The company’s revenue, retail expansion, operating profit, and like-for-like (LFL) growth is the highest in the apparel sector, said ICICI Securities.

“While the discretionary category is seeing a challenging demand environment, with peers seeing a decline in same-store sales growth (SSSG), Trent has been a standout, with a record 12 percent LFL growth,” said Motilal Oswal.

Trent’s Zudio is a value brand, selling apparels at budget prices. Zudio has been at the forefront of the value proposition apparel segment. However, competition is likely to intensify as Reliance Retail and Shoppers’ Stop have started monetising in the Rs 500 crore apparel segment.

Analysts believe that Zudio is expected to lead the value category growth due to benefits of scale and product differentiation. Zudio is aggressively growing its reach: it added 40 stores in the April-June 2023 quarter, taking the total store count to 388.

What will drive Trent’s future growth?

Apart from Westside and Zudio, Trent is seeing a pickup in emerging categories and increased contribution from online business. Analysts say that increased contribution from online channels and emerging categories will augur well for the company in the near- to medium- term.

Emerging categories, such as beauty and personal care, innerwear and footwear, contributed over 19 percent to the company’s standalone revenue in Q1FY24. Online revenue through Westside.com and other Tata group platforms contributed over 4 percent to Westside revenues.

Growth estimates

Trent is expected to deliver a consolidated revenue CAGR of 26 percent over FY23-25. The company is expected to report consolidated EBITDA CAGR of 34 percent in the same period.

The apparel company has reported a compounded profit growth of 26 percent in five years. Trent’s return on equity grew at a CAGR of 3 percent in the last five years.

The stock trades 28.9 times its EV/EBITDA estimates for FY24. The stock has given 53 percent returns since January 1 and 45 percent returns in the last one year.

With long-term growth prospects intact and a strong balance sheet among the retail companies, Trent is expected to capitalise on recovering discretionary consumption in India.

