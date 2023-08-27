Bullish on India | Vision 2047: Free, inclusive and accessible public libraries for all residents of India

Library for Indian Parliament. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Public libraries matter. In India, with a population 1.39 billion, most Indians are not real participants of the world's largest democracy. Amid political polarisation, communal violence, social discrimination and human rights violations, large groups are denied their constitutionally guaranteed fundamental rights — of freedom and equality — everyday. These ideals move from abstract to real guarantees only with unhindered access to information and knowledge, only with informed citizens exercising democratic rights and actively shaping their societies. A robust public library infrastructure can go a long way in creating this mass of aware and active citizens.

Libraries are repositories of books, but potentially so much more. Public Libraries can be spaces for communities to organise vocational training centres, cultural centres, etc. Public libraries can act as voting stations, polling stations — spaces to bring together local communities and governments.

National Library of India, Kolkata. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

During the pandemic and subsequent lockdown, community-run free libraries provided access to reliable and updated information on vaccination and prevention measures. They catered to thousands of children and teachers affected by school closures and lack of internet access. They connected economically vulnerable communities with private organisations and state institutions providing relief materials. The potential of public libraries is immense.

What does a robust public library infrastructure look like

A robust public library system means millions of libraries in India (4,63,000 libraries according to one international standard recommending 1 library for every 3,000 residents). There would be central, state and local libraries — all of them providing plentiful, diverse and high-quality books, access to internet and digital devices, circulation facilities, a reading room and a meeting space. Libraries need to be set up in every village, colony, district, in prisons or other state custodial institutions, in Anganwadis, schools, universities etc. Entry barriers, including fees, deposits, bureaucratic entry procedures will be dismantled.

Libraries become accessible and inclusive only with outreach programmes devised in partnership with the community. Public libraries should serve all — children, elderly, differently abled, members of all castes, religions, gender, and sexuality. This means acknowledging economic, social and historical barriers to reading. Every public library, be it a central, state, district, taluk or block library needs to actively work to bring reading and information to all through a library curriculum designed to address historical and social exclusion from reading and education and by being free and accessible.

How do we get there?

State Central Library, Trivandrum, Kerala,. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

The role of a public library in shaping and transforming a community is undeniable.

Recognising that reading is a right: Many public libraries charge an entry fee or have other admission barriers. Eliminating membership fees and other admission barriers is critical. A national policy that underscores the need for free, backed by advocacy and awareness campaigns is essential. We need to understand that while public libraries provide a service — they are not mere service providers. They have a larger role to play as a public good, a public institution — whose aim is to educate its country's residents, to create a mass of informed and active citizens, and make our democracy a real democracy.

Committed source of funding: Several states including Tamil Nadu and Kerala have a basic public library network in place. There are hundreds of free libraries run by individuals, NGOs and communities on shoestring budgets. To move from piecemeal efforts to a system that covers all of India and especially the regions and communities currently most underserved means significant investment by the government (both Central and state) in public libraries. Any such funding must be a basic buttress to the community's responsibility for its own welfare.

Currently seve,n Indian states charge a library cess, to be used exclusively for library development, thus establishing taxation as one clear source of funding. However, in these states the taxes are collected by municipalities but not transferred to the department of libraries, taking away the power of the cess. We will need a committed statutory source of funding (like a cess) for other states as well. In states where a cess exists, we need a system that allows the Department of Libraries to directly collect the cess.

Besides this, we need funding to ensure physical infrastructure (land, buildings and other facilities) to set up millions of libraries across India. We also need funding to train and empower local communities to be able to take on and run libraries. State funding, thus, needs to be supplemented by Central funding (for infrastructure and capacity building). The education budget also needs to allocate funds separately for development of libraries — both school libraries as well as public libraries.

Interior of Allahabad Public Library, Allahabad, now Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

Establish a network of public libraries: Currently public libraries operate in silos with little interaction with each other. They are also divorced from libraries in schools and universities.. While community-run free libraries have coalesced and founded networks with like-minded people (such as Free Libraries Network*), creation of a state-funded network will be tremendously useful for libraries to share resources, experiences, databases etc. It will also create accountability — calling for all state public libraries to share data on number of libraries, collection catalogues, outreach programs etc. Currently we don't even know how many public libraries India has — with various surveys and reports pegging the number of public libraries from anywhere between 46,000 to 75,000.

Driving library legislation in individual states: Libraries are a state subject. However, not all states have library legislation. Not all states that have legislations provide for funding. The meaning of public libraries varies across states. We need a national policy that defines a public library- emphasising that they are free and welcome all, that commits to central funding and provides a roadmap for engagement with the community on the public library curriculum or program. Such a policy can help both drive adoption of legislation at states as well as create a set of standards for all public libraries

These are critical areas for focus to achieve a vision of a robust public library infrastructure. However, what we need is for public libraries to be interwoven into the cultural fabric of society. For this we also need to broaden the voices that call for, establish and manage and run public libraries, by including stakeholders like publishers, authors, educators, local government, existing community libraries and local communities.

*The author of this piece is from Free Libraries Network (FLN), a coalition of free libraries, librarians, and library activists across India and South Asia. It is a member of the International Federation of Library Associations and Institutions (IFLA). Visit https://www.fln.org.in, email: freelibrariesnetworkfln@gmail.com