App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 05:21 PM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

Bullish about IT sector's prospects: Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan

"We have grown 19 percent in this year. We expect to maintain something similar in terms of a growth rate," said Ravanan.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan is very bullish on IT sector as he thinks "the industry is very excited".

"The industry has grown large and now we have multiple stakeholders...I think overall, technology is so much of a part in every business across the globe right now, we are very positive, very bullish about the prospects for this industry," said Ravanan, from the sidelines of the Nasscom India Leadership Forum.

In terms of deal pipeline, he said, "This year has been very high growth for us. We have grown 19 percent in this year. We expect to maintain something similar in terms of a growth rate. Pipeline is in a very good shape. Deal win ratios are improving. So very excited about the growth opportunities for our business."

Speaking about macro factors in the US and the Europe, Ravanan said, "Many things in this world are clearly volatile at this moment and we and our clients are reacting to these as we go along but all other things being equal, I think there is enormous amount of growth opportunities and we are very excited about that."

Source: CNBC-TV18
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 05:19 pm

tags #Mindtree

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.