Bullish about IT sector's prospects: Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan

Mindtree CEO Rostow Ravanan is very bullish on IT sector as he thinks "the industry is very excited".

"The industry has grown large and now we have multiple stakeholders...I think overall, technology is so much of a part in every business across the globe right now, we are very positive, very bullish about the prospects for this industry," said Ravanan, from the sidelines of the Nasscom India Leadership Forum.

In terms of deal pipeline, he said, "This year has been very high growth for us. We have grown 19 percent in this year. We expect to maintain something similar in terms of a growth rate. Pipeline is in a very good shape. Deal win ratios are improving. So very excited about the growth opportunities for our business."

Speaking about macro factors in the US and the Europe, Ravanan said, "Many things in this world are clearly volatile at this moment and we and our clients are reacting to these as we go along but all other things being equal, I think there is enormous amount of growth opportunities and we are very excited about that."