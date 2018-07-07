App
Last Updated : Jul 07, 2018 02:35 PM IST | Source: PTI

Bullion: Riding on positive global cues and increased

Traders said sustained buying by local jewellers at the domestic market and a better trend overseas mainly kept gold prices higher.

Riding on positive global cues and pick up in buying by local jewellers, gold regained its sheen, snapping its two consecutive week of losses at the bullion market during the week.

Traders said sustained buying by local jewellers at the domestic market and a better trend overseas mainly kept gold prices higher.

Elsewhere, silver also gained sharply on increased offtake amid industrial buying. While, in worldwide trade, Gold futures settled lower yesterday, but still notched a slight gain for the week, after a mostly upbeat US jobs report was seen keeping the Federal Reserve on a path toward gradually higher interest rates.

Beyond the days data, the latest lobs in the trade spat between the US and China took effect Friday as expected, casting a somewhat cautious tone across riskier financial markets including US stocks, yet again failing to gin up the typical demand that historically would have flowed into haven gold.

August gold fell USD 3, or 0.20 percent, to settle at USD 1,255.80 an ounce. Its finish Thursday at USD 1,258.80 was the highest settlement since June 26. Futures at the start of the week hit their lowest levels of 2018 before climbing modestly over subsequent sessions. For the week, the gold futures contract gained roughly 0.10 percent.

September silver fell 0.20 percent to USD 16.069 an ounce. Silver shed about 0.80 percent for the week.
First Published on Jul 7, 2018 02:30 pm

